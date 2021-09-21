Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

DU invites application for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University has invited application from the researchers for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship.
Applicants can submit their application from October 3, till November 2 this year.
A notification from Public Relations Office of the university on Monday said that interested researchers can apply for the scholarship by collecting form Room-323 of Registrar Building of the university.
The notification further stated that Ph.D researchers of DU from all the departments and institutes will be able to apply for this scholarship.
However, the content of the research work must be based on Bangabandhu, the liberation war, the context of the liberation war, the life and contribution of the organizers of the liberation war and the rise and movement of Bangladesh.
Each researcher will be given a monthly scholarship of Tk 30,000 with the funding of Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Welfare Trust. In addition, they will be paid a one-time maximum of TK 35,000 after submitting the research thesis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Delay in govt action against fraudulent MLM cos irks HC
DU invites application for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship
3 schoolboys among 4 killed in road accidents
One more new pvt univ approved
BNP plotting to make EC controversial before next polls: Quader  
Painting award giving ceremony of AL today
Help judges acquire skill in info technology: President
BNP's three-day meeting to strengthen party: Fakhrul


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft