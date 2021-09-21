DU invites application for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship

The Dhaka University has invited application from the researchers for Bangabandhu Ph.D scholarship.

Applicants can submit their application from October 3, till November 2 this year.

A notification from Public Relations Office of the university on Monday said that interested researchers can apply for the scholarship by collecting form Room-323 of Registrar Building of the university.

The notification further stated that Ph.D researchers of DU from all the departments and institutes will be able to apply for this scholarship.

However, the content of the research work must be based on Bangabandhu, the liberation war, the context of the liberation war, the life and contribution of the organizers of the liberation war and the rise and movement of Bangladesh.

Each researcher will be given a monthly scholarship of Tk 30,000 with the funding of Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Welfare Trust. In addition, they will be paid a one-time maximum of TK 35,000 after submitting the research thesis.





