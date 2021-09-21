Rohingya arts and culture exhibition starts in Dhaka

A weeklong exhibition of 100 cultural objects and artworks representing key aspects of Rohingya memory, experience, and aspiration began in North South University (NSU) the capital on Sunday.

The exhibition jointly organized by The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Center for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of NSU will conclude on September 25 next, says a press release.

Rohingya artisans of IOM's Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC) prepared the cultural objects and artworks, with the support of the Embassy of the Netherlands. The exhibiting collection-handmade by the camp-living refugees in Cox's Bazar-is a part of an ongoing effort by the RCMC to help comprehensively document and preserve the heritage of the Rohingya people.

IOM Bangladesh Mission Chief Giorgi Gigauri said: "By showcasing the beauty and complexity of the Rohingya heritage and people, the exhibition aims to empower the community and ensure the continuity of its cultural heritage for future generations. The RCMC offers a platform for the Rohingya people to share and build their stories with a global audience and to connect with the diaspora."

Of the exhibiting collection, the triptych of tapestries titles 'Myanmar Life,' 'Camp Life' and 'Future Life' depicts the past, present, and future of Rohingya community while scale models of traditional houses, boats and furniture conjure daily life in Arakan [present name Rakhine]. Farming, fishing, and domestic tools showcase traditional livelihoods and craft skills while videos from camp tell the stories of the artisans.

According to Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, "Ultimately, the biggest possible achievement of the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre and similar endeavors to preserve Rohingya heritage, both tangible and intangible, would be to ensure the continuity of cultural identity for Rohingya adolescents and children, strengthening ties to their homeland."