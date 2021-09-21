Fake army officer held

RAJSHAHI, Sept 20: Police detained a person on charge of involvement in cheating people identifying himself as an army officer in Rajshahi city.

Police sources said the arrested person was identified as Rabiul Islam alias Rabi, 30, son of Asad Ali of Kolar Tikar village under Damkura Police Station in the city.

On a tip-off, a team of Cyber Crime Unit of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police conducted a sudden raid in Rajshahi Court Station area and arrested him on Sunday evening.







