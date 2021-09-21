Ctg records lowest 1.78pc Covid-19 positivity rates

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: Chattogram district recorded ever-lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.78 percent since the pandemic broke out here while 27 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,513 samples during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the recent weeks in the district, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.

With the new infection, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reached 101,312 in Chattogram district.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 86,257 in the district with the recovery of 88 more patients on Sunday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 85.15. With one new death in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,282 in the district.

A total of 2,456 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.





