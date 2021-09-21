Infant drowns in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A four-year old infant drowned in a pond at Chifatali village under Hathazari upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdouse Ikra, daughter of Mohammad Muslim Uddin, hailed from Nangolmora village under the upazila.

The incident occurred when Ikra drowned in the pond beside his paternal grandfather residence at Chifatali village under the upazila while she was playing beside the water body around 9:00am.



