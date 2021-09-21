Video
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:45 PM
City News

Infant drowns in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A four-year old infant drowned in a pond at Chifatali village under Hathazari upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdouse Ikra, daughter of Mohammad Muslim Uddin, hailed from Nangolmora village under the upazila.
The incident occurred when Ikra drowned in the pond beside his paternal grandfather residence at Chifatali village under the upazila while she was playing beside the water body around 9:00am.


