Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:45 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Misuse of antibiotic

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021

Dear Sir
Antibiotics target bacterial infections, not viral ones such as Covid-19--but there is still excessive use of it. Many patients with mild or moderate infections undergoing treatment at home are buying antibiotics over-the-counter. Another health crisis alongside Covid-19 is going to emerge because of such widespread misuse of antibiotics.

Physicians say antibiotics are ineffective in treating Covid-19 infections, which can only be used if there is a possibility of secondary bacterial infections. The protocol of antibiotic use is not maintained in hospitals from the upazila to tertiary level. The level of bacterial infections among hospitalised Covid patients was 10-12%, but antibiotics were given to all patients. Therefore, antibiotic resistance is going to be the next health crisis, he said. It is alarming. The situation of antibiotic resistance in Bangladesh will get worse in the next few years. Antibiotic resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them. Many people are taking antibiotics based on prescriptions being circulated through social media.

Government must implement guideline on the use of antibiotic, especially over-the-counter sell of this kinds of medicine should be prohibited.

Alif Khan
Over email



