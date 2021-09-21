Four found dead in four districts

Four people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Rangamati, Natore, Bhola and Laxmipur, in two days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: The body of a former union parishad (UP) member was recovered from the Kaptai Lake in the upazila of the district on Monday morning after 17 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Amar Chakma, 55, son of late Mon Chakma, a resident of Bhaibonchhara Village in the upazila. He was a former UP member of Ward No. 1 under Kaptai No. 4 Union.

Local sources said Amar Chakma fell in the lake from a boat at around 3pm on Sunday and went missing there.

Later, a team of divers from Kaptai Shahid Moazzem Naval Outpost found his body in the lake in Bhaibon area at around 9am on Monday, and recovered it, said Kaptai UP Chairman Engineer Abdul Latif.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered the hanging body of a widow in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jambia Bewa, 45, wife of late Afsar Ali of Jonail Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Korban Pramanik of Garhmati Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said after the death of her husband, Jambia had been living at her father's house in Garhmati area. She worked as a housemaid at different houses in the area and deposited her salary to one Laimuddin, son of Taher Molla.

However, Jambia recently wanted Laimuddin to give her money back. As Laimuddin started delaying, the two had been at loggerheads.

Jambia went to Laimuddin's house on Sunday evening for her money, but did not return.

Later, Laimuddin informed locals that Jambia hanged herself from the ceiling of a tobacco house on Monday noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Jambia might have been killed and later, her body was hanged by Laimuddin.

Filing of a murder case with Baraigram PS is underway in this connection.

Baraigram PS OC Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a carpenter from his residence in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan Bepari, 40, a resident of Ward No. 4 Darbesh Bari under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan PS Nur Uddin said neighbours spotted the blood strained body of Abdul Mannan at his room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed by sharp weapon on Saturday night.

The deceased's wife went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, police are investigating the matter, the SI added.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 23, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Machh Ghat area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Borokheri Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.