Covid-19: 8 more die, 16 more infected in 8 dists

Eight more people died of and 16 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Seven more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon, and one from Natore and Chapainawabganj districts each.

Some 124 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: One more person died of the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

The deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

A total of 682 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Meanwhile, some five more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,392 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Monday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 277 samples have been tested where five people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 1.80 per cent.

However, some 17 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,652 in the district.

Currently, some 45 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 47 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 11 others at TMSS Medical College Hospital.

BARISHAL: Some 11 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,776 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported in the division during this time.

A total of 676 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Barishal Divisional Health Department office sources confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

According to the sources, a total of 440 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 11 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Barishal including two in the city, two in Barguna, one in Patuakhali, Bhola and Pirojpur districts each.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,171 in Barishal including 10,375 in the city, 6,165 in Patuakhali, 6,775 in Bhola, 5,241 in Pirojpur, 3,832 in Barguna and 4,592 in Jhalokati districts.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 229 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 107 in Patuakhali, 91 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur, 97 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases in the division is 21.53 per cent while death rate 1.51 per cent.

A total of 2,07,985 samples have, so far, been tested for the virus in the division.

However, some 31 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,835 in the division with the recovery rate of 93.43 per cent.





