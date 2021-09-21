School playground occupied in Gopalganj



The occupied playground of Gopalpur Panchapalli High School in Gopalganj. photo: observer

The people of Upendranath Tikadar has fenced the field and planted saplings of trees including Mehgani and banana.

It has triggered anger among teachers and students of the school. They sought intervention from administration for freeing the field.

In 1958, the school was established in Gopalpur Village under Gopalpur Union of the upazila.

Since then the field has been used as playground. At present, there are about 850 students in the school.

Head Teacher Tapos Kumar Baroi said, the third time sand filling was protested by local Upendranath Tikadar; later the sand filing was finished through interceding by local chairman and other local dignitaries, he added.

'On the first of school by September 12, we came to see fencing around the field and planted trees of Mehgani and banana', he further said.

Head teacher added, this is the largest field in Tungipara Upazila; upazila level football match and summer sporting are held in this field; during my 15 years of service none came to claim it.

Earlier, the field was earth filed for one or two times, he further said, adding, then ownership was claimed by none.

The field is recorded in the name of the school, he said, adding, land tax is being paid regularly by the school.

"I have informed the matter to local chairman, upazila secondary education officer, and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). But the field is yet to be freed," he maintained.

Asistant Teacher (English) Deshbandhu Biswas said, he has been teaching in this school since 1990; since then the field has been used for sporting.

Class ten student Misti Baine said, 'I remained confined in the house amid corona for 18 months. But on the first day of the school reopening I came to see the field occupied. I thought to roam and play with my friends.'

'We demanded of the government to free the field', she added.

She was echoed by her class mates like Kalis Hazra, Jitu Mandal, Shovan Sikdar, and Nayan Kabiraj. "Sporting is part of education," they said.

Upendranath said, "The field is property of my forefathers. I don't know how it has been recorded in the school name. I have sued. But verdict was not passed in favour of me. At the time of sand-filing, I could not protest as there was none to my side. Now people are beside me. So I have protested."

"School authority told me about resolving the problem. But after sand filling no solution was made. So I have planted trees by fencing it," he added.

Gopalpur Union Chairman Susen Sen said, the field has been used for the last 30/35 years; none came to claim it over these years.

"I have discussed the matter with local dignitaries. We will sit to settle the dispute," he gave assurance.

Tungipara Upazila Secondary Education Officer Shah Jalal said, "Head teacher has informed us about the matter. I asked him to inform it to the UNO."

UNO AKM Hedayatul Islam said, "Head teacher has informed me about the matter over mobile phone. I have not got any written allegation. I asked assistant commissioner (AC-land) to inspect the field."

After checking papers of school authority and land claimer necessary measures will be taken, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana gave assurance of freeing the playground after inquiry.

