Two newborns ‘die from negligence’ at hospital

KURIGRAM, Sept 20: Two newborn babies allegedly died from negligence by nurses at Kurigram General Hospital in the district town on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as the daughters of Dilip Chandra Roy of Chhayanipara area in the district town and Rabiul Islam of Marichakandi Village in Rajibpur Upazila.

Both of the babies were born at Kurigram General Hospital on Saturday.

Dilip Chandra Roy said the on-duty doctor recommended injection and saline to her daughter just after she was born. As the on-duty nurses at the Children Ward did not give much attention, the child died on Monday noon.

He alleged that the nurses did not even respond when they were called.

Rabiul Islam, father of another deceased, alleged that the on-duty nurses were more busy with their mobile phones than taking care of patients.

In-Charge of Children Ward of the hospital Kakoli Begum said the condition of the deceased was worsening due to various complexities.

Supervisor of Kurigram General Hospital Dr Mohammad Shahidullah Linkon said necessary steps will be taken against the on-duty nurses if they were found guilty in this connection.





