Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Transport workers withdraw strike in Sunamganj

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Countryside Desk

SUNAMGANJ, Sept 20: The indefinite bus strike enforced by Sunamganj District Road Transport Workers' Union on Sunday morning has been withdrawn in the afternoon.
 They started the strike demanding an end to extortion from the bus drivers on Sylhet bypass road.
Nurul Haque, general secretary of the union, said the strike was withdrawn on Sunday afternoon.
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Jaynal Abedin held a meeting with the union leaders at noon where they gave assurance that they will take step to stop extortion on Sylhet bypass road.
The workers' leaders then decided to withdraw the strike on condition of resolving the issue within three days.
Nurul Haque said they will resume strike if the issue is not resolved in three days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four found dead in four districts
Covid-19: 8 more die, 16 more infected in 8 dists
School playground occupied in Gopalganj
Two newborns ‘die from negligence’ at hospital
Local inhabitants formed a human chain at Banshbaria Bazar
Transport workers withdraw strike in Sunamganj
Voters cast votes in Khulna UP polls enthusiastically
Human chain demands opening of Santahar hospital


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft