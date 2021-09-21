Transport workers withdraw strike in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, Sept 20: The indefinite bus strike enforced by Sunamganj District Road Transport Workers' Union on Sunday morning has been withdrawn in the afternoon.

They started the strike demanding an end to extortion from the bus drivers on Sylhet bypass road.

Nurul Haque, general secretary of the union, said the strike was withdrawn on Sunday afternoon.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Jaynal Abedin held a meeting with the union leaders at noon where they gave assurance that they will take step to stop extortion on Sylhet bypass road.

The workers' leaders then decided to withdraw the strike on condition of resolving the issue within three days.

Nurul Haque said they will resume strike if the issue is not resolved in three days.









