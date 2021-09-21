Voters cast votes in Khulna UP polls enthusiastically



Women voters in a queue to cast their votes in Khulna UP polls. photo: observer

While visiting Hazi Sayem Uddin Secondary School centre around 10am, journalists found hundreds of women in a long queue waiting ignoring inclement weather to franchise their votes.

"I am waiting for an hour during rain to cast my vote," said Sakina Bibi, an elderly woman who came to the centre riding on her nephew's lap.

"I become very happy for casting my franchise. It is my right to cast vote to my favourite candidate, " she said, adding that nobody forced her to cast vote in their selected candidate.

Presiding Officer Pankaz Mondal, also an assistant professor of Government M Mazid Degree College, said around 10am, over 40 per cent voters, mostly women, out of 1971 votes, cast their votes.

Presiding Officer of Majhirgati Government Primary School Md Quamruzzaman said voters cast their votes in a free, fair and festive mood.

Kanan Bala, a member candidate (Reserved Seat) of Ward No- 4,5 and 6, expressed her satisfaction after witnessing free fair and credible polls.

While visiting more centres including Bamandanga Government Primary School, Padmabila Muslimdanga Government Primary School, this reporter found that huge voters thronged their respective polling centres to cast their votes ignoring incessant rain.

Like Gazirhat, the first phase of the union parishad (UP) elections in all 34 union parishad in Khulna has begun today in a free, fair and peaceful manner with tight security.

While talking to local reporters in Koyra, Paikgachha and Dakope over cellular phone, they informed that elections ended peacefully, and turnout of voters were over 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, at least five supporters of a independent candidate of Barakpur Union under Dighalia Upazila received fatal injuries around 11am. They were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place when supporters of two chairmen candidates clashed centring supremacy at Barakpur Northpara poll centre under Ward No-5 of the union.

Police also controlled clash within few minutes and recovered seven cocktails from the spot, said Superintendent of Police Md Mahbubur Rahman.

A total 156 candidates are fighting for 34 UP chairman posts in the district while 1945 for member posts, said District Election Officer M Mazharul Islam.







