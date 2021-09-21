Human chain demands opening of Santahar hospital

BOGURA, Sept 20: A human chain has been formed in Adamdighi Upazila of the district demanding immediate opening of the Santahar 20-bed Hospital.

The human chain was formed on the Santahar Rail Gate premises in the upazila recently.

Santahar Press Club organised this human chain with its President Golam Ambia Lulu in the chair.

Speakers in the programme asked the authorities concerned to make the hospital fully operational for the convenience of the locals.

Journalist Khairul Islam, Rabiul Islam Robin, Assistant Professor Masudur Rahman, BNP leader Mahfuzul Haque Tikon, journalists Sagar Khan, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Nayan Hossain, Mamtazur Rahman, Sub-inspector of Santahar Police Outpost Anhar Hossain and Deputy Inspector of Railway Police Station Tahidur Rahman, among others, were also present at the time.







