Labourer killed as sack of rice falls on him

MONPURA, BHOLA, Sept 20: A labourer, who was injured as a sack of rice fell on him accidentally while releasing goods from cargo ship in Monpura Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Barishal on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shamim, 22, son of Md Nur Nabi, a resident of Ward No. 8 Char Goalia Village under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shamim along with other labourers was releasing sacks of rice from a cargo ship at Master Ghat on Saturday afternoon.

At that time, a sack of rice fell on him accidentally, which left Shamim critically injured.

He was rushed to a hospital in Barishal.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, he was buried at a graveyard in Char Goalia Village after his namaz-e-janaza at around 1pm on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident.













