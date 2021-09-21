Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Labourer killed as sack of rice falls on him

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

MONPURA, BHOLA, Sept 20: A labourer, who was injured as a sack of rice fell on him accidentally while releasing goods from cargo ship in Monpura Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Barishal on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Shamim, 22, son of Md Nur Nabi, a resident of Ward No. 8 Char Goalia Village under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Shamim along with other labourers was releasing sacks of rice from a cargo ship at Master Ghat on Saturday afternoon.
At that time, a sack of rice fell on him accidentally, which left Shamim critically injured.
He was rushed to a hospital in Barishal.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
However, he was buried at a graveyard in Char Goalia Village after his namaz-e-janaza at around 1pm on Monday.
Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four found dead in four districts
Covid-19: 8 more die, 16 more infected in 8 dists
School playground occupied in Gopalganj
Two newborns ‘die from negligence’ at hospital
Local inhabitants formed a human chain at Banshbaria Bazar
Transport workers withdraw strike in Sunamganj
Voters cast votes in Khulna UP polls enthusiastically
Human chain demands opening of Santahar hospital


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft