Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
India to resume vaccine exports to Covax, neighbours

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

NEW DELHI, Sep 20: India will resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines from the next quarter, prioritising the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighbouring countries first as supplies rise, according to the health minister.
India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded. The country's monthly vaccine output has since more than doubled and is set to quadruple to more than 300 million doses next month, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, adding that only excess supplies would be exported.
The government wants to vaccinate all of its 94.4 crore adults by December and has so far given at least one dose to 61 per cent of them. The resumption of exports deliberations come ahead of PM Modi's visit to Washington starting Tuesday where vaccines are likely to be discussed at a summit of the leaders of the Quad countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia.    -REUTERS


