Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
Guterres warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a potential new cold war between China and the United States, and implored the two major powers to repair their "completely dysfunctional" relationship.
"We need to avoid at all cost a cold war that would be different from the past one, and probably more dangerous and more difficult to manage," Guterres said ahead of the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders - a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet.
Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology even given persisting political fissures about human rights, economics, online security and sovereignty in the South China Sea. "Unfortunately, today we only have confrontation," Guterres said.    -AP


