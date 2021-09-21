Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin’s party retains parliament majority, foes cry foul

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

MOSCOW, Sept 20: Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, retained its parliamentary majority after an election and a sweeping crackdown on its critics, but opponents alleged widespread fraud.
With 85 percent of ballots counted on Monday, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won nearly 50 percent of the vote, with its nearest rival, the Communist Party, at just under 20 percent.
Although that amounts to an emphatic official win, it is a slightly weaker performance for United Russia than at the last parliamentary election in 2016, when the party won just over 54 percent of the vote.
Electoral authorities said they had voided any results at voting stations where there had been obvious irregularities and that the overall contest had been fair. The outcome looks unlikely to change the political landscape, with Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, still dominating ahead of the next presidential election in 2024.
Putin has yet to say whether he will run. He was due to speak on Monday after 1000 GMT. The 68-year-old leader remains a popular figure with many Russians who credit him with standing up to the West and restoring national pride.
United Russia held nearly three-quarters of the outgoing State Duma's 450 seats. That dominance helped the Kremlin pass constitutional changes last year that allow Putin to run for two more terms as president after 2024, and potentially stay in power until 2036.
Navalny's allies were barred from running in the election after his movement was banned in June as extremist. Other opposition figures allege they were targeted with dirty tricks campaigns.
The Kremlin denies a politically-driven crackdown and says individuals are prosecuted for breaking the law. Both it and United Russia denied any role in the registration process for candidates.
A malaise over years of faltering living standards and allegations of corruption from jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have drained some support, compounded by a tactical voting campaign organised by Navalny's allies. Kremlin critics, who alleged large-scale vote rigging, said the election was in any case a sham.
United Russia would have fared much worse in a fair contest, given a pre-election crackdown that outlawed Navalny's movement, barred his allies from running and targeted critical media and non-governmental organisations, they said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pfizer jab ‘safe for children aged 5-11’
India to resume vaccine exports to Covax, neighbours
Guterres warns China, US to avoid new Cold War
Eight killed in Russia university shooting, gunman in hospital
Putin’s party retains parliament majority, foes cry foul
A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback uses the reins
Mamata among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo
EU limits diplomacy with Taliban to Afghan aid


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft