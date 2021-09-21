Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

KOLKATA, Sept 20: Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post in 2024.
"I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post," Supriyo said.
Notably, TMC's party mouthpiece 'Jaago Bangla' had recently sparked a row by saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to become an alternative face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the potential alternative to Prime Minister Modi.
Asked about why he switched to the TMC, Supriyo said, "I have not created any history by changing the party. A horde of leaders joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from other parties before the West Bengal Assembly polls. There are resentments among the old leaders. BJP should ask them about their resentments."
On post-poll violence, he said, "Post-poll violence is not desirable. It is being proved. I want that compensation should be provided to people who were affected by post-poll violence."
The former Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change had on Saturday formally joined TMC had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.
The sitting MP joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.  After joining TMC, Supriyo had told ANI, "I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday."    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pfizer jab ‘safe for children aged 5-11’
India to resume vaccine exports to Covax, neighbours
Guterres warns China, US to avoid new Cold War
Eight killed in Russia university shooting, gunman in hospital
Putin’s party retains parliament majority, foes cry foul
A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback uses the reins
Mamata among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo
EU limits diplomacy with Taliban to Afghan aid


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft