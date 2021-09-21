Video
Trudeau future on line as Canada votes

He may cling to power but unlikely to secure majority

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

OTTAWA, Sept 20: Voting kicked off Monday in Canadian elections that are headed for a photo finish, with liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeking a third term but threatened by a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
Trudeau called the snap election hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit, without having to rely on opposition party support to pass his agenda.
But after six years in power, his administration is showing signs of fatigue, and it's been an uphill battle for him to convince Canadians to stick with his Liberals after falling short of high expectations set in his 2015 landslide win. An estimated 27 million Canadians are eligible to cast a ballot to select 338 members of Parliament. To keep his job, Trudeau's Liberals must win a plurality of seats and take at least 170 for a majority.
Polls indicate Trudeau's Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.
Opinion polls point out no social gathering will achieve a majority of seats within the Canadian election on Monday, for the second straight time, leaving one of many two front-runners - Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Conservative chief Erin O'Toole - attempting to control with a minority.
Trudeau, who has led a minority government since 2019, referred to as an early election in a bid to capitalize on the Liberals' dealing with of the pandemic and swing to a majority. If Trudeau wins a majority of the 338 seats within the House of Commons, he'll stay prime minister. A celebration wants no less than 170 seats for a majority. The Liberals presently have 155 seats. If O'Toole wins a majority, he would take over as prime minister after a two-week transition interval.    -AFP


