Trudeau future on line as Canada votes

OTTAWA, Sept 20: Voting kicked off Monday in Canadian elections that are headed for a photo finish, with liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeking a third term but threatened by a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

Trudeau called the snap election hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit, without having to rely on opposition party support to pass his agenda.

But after six years in power, his administration is showing signs of fatigue, and it's been an uphill battle for him to convince Canadians to stick with his Liberals after falling short of high expectations set in his 2015 landslide win. An estimated 27 million Canadians are eligible to cast a ballot to select 338 members of Parliament. To keep his job, Trudeau's Liberals must win a plurality of seats and take at least 170 for a majority.

Polls indicate Trudeau's Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

