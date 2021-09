Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns







Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma on September 20, 2021. Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma Island and has erupted twice in the 20th century, first in 1949 then again in 1971. photo : AFP