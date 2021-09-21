Video
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021
Foreign News

US risks ‘nuclear arms race’: N Korea

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289

SEOUL, Sept 20: North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington's recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region.
Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, as part of a strategic partnership under which American nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra.
"These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.
"This shows that the US is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," they added.
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired two missiles into the sea last Wednesday, with Seoul successfully test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) hours later, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the technology.
South Korea's test is a strategic advance for Seoul. It has been strengthening its military capabilities to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
But in a separate statement carried by KCNA on Monday, the chief of North Korea's defence science agency called Seoul's newly developed SLBM a "clumsy piece of work" lacking key technology.
"The homegrown SLBM unveiled by South Korea will not be able to serve as an effective means of attack at war," he said.
The spate of missile tests and bumper defence deals in the Pacific have highlighted a regional arms race that is intensifying as a China-US rivalry grows.    -AFP


