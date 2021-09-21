Video
‘Bangladesh achieves enviable success in agriculture’

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 20: Agriculturists at separate functions said Bangladesh has achieved an enviable success in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sector as a result of the agri-friendly policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
They viewed this at the events organized simultaneously on Sunday to distribute saplings marking the Golden Jubilee of Independence in the Mujib Year. The event was organized by Rangpur unit of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at four upazilas in the district.
KIB distributed 10,000 saplings of wood, fruit and medicinal plants with 2,500 each among the people in Rangpur Sadar, Badarganj, Gangachara and Taraganj upazilas of the district.
President of Rangpur district unit of Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad and Adviser of district Awami League Agriculturist Md Ali Azam attended the function held at Badarganj Upazila Agriculture Office as the chief guest.
Agriculturists Bidhu Bhusan Ray, Dr Md Ismail Hossain, Md Ahsan Habib, Md Obaidur Rahman Mandal, Md Amirul Islam and Ahsan Habib Liberty distributed saplings at these functions held concurrently in four upazilas.
General Secretary of Rangpur unit of KIB Agriculturist Abu Sayem said yearlong programmes have been taken at the initiative of Rangpur unit of KIB marking the Mujib Year and Golden Jubilee of Independence. "As part of these programmes, 10,000 saplings were distributed in four upazilas of the district on Sunday afternoon," he said.



