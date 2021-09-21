Video
Koeman calm about future as Barca coach

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MADRID, SEPT 20: Ronald Koeman has said he is not fearing for his future as Barcelona coach, despite last week's 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Barca were unable to muster a single shot on target against a dominant Bayern at Camp Nou while Koeman's relationship with the club's president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.
Koeman has admitted Laporta tried and failed to find a replacement for him last summer and there is growing speculation about a change of coach if performances do not improve.
"I'm calm, we have seven points in three games (in La Liga)," said Koeman in a press conference on Sunday, ahead of Monday's match at home to Granada.
"We have players recovering from injury. I know you have to win. I am not afraid for my future, the club and the president decide."
Barca's defeat to Bayern again exposed the gap between the team and Europe's elite and it was reminiscent of last year's 8-2 drubbing at the hands of the German side in Lisbon.
That loss prompted the sacking of coach Quique Setien and the arrival of Koeman, who said he is trying to promote youth.
The 18-year-old Fati was one of the world's most exciting prospects last season but a knee injury has kept him out for almost a year.    -AFP



