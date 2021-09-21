FIFA to consult national FAs on biennial World Cup plans Sept 30

PARIS, SEPT 20: FIFA has invited football's domestic governing bodies to an online summit on September 30 to discuss its controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four.

The topic is set to be discussed with FIFA's member associations as part of plans to reform the international calendar.

"There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved," FIFA said in a statement Monday.

"Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

"FIFA also invited its member associations to a first online summit on 30 September 2021. This is one of several opportunities to establish a constructive and open debate, at a global and regional level, over the coming months."

The proposal for a biennial World Cup was revived in March by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now head of global football development at FIFA. -AFP





