Girls need to give more time at int’l level: Biplob

Bangladesh national women's football team's goalkeeping coach Biplob Bhattacharjee said the girls will have to give more time at the international level to see their performance as they are still apprentice in this stage.

"We've started the Asian Cup qualifying round with Jordan... It was a new experience for our girls in this beautiful atmosphere in Uzbekistan... Our girls are still apprentice in the senior level in international standard because apart from Sabina, most of the girls of the team are U-20... So, I

think our girls will have to give more times to play international matches in senior level," Biplob said through a video message today.

He said though the girls lost 0-5 to Jordan in the group opening match but they showed their class by playing positive football although the proceeding and tried their level best till at end of the match.

"The team conceded the goals due to the mistakes but they learned lesson from the match. The girls will have to play more international matches to correct the mistakes they did in the first match and they will have to give more time in international level," the goalkeeping coach added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh women's football team completed their gym, active recovery and swimming session today ahead of their second group match against Islamic Republic of Iran scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Sept 22) at Bunyodkor Stadium in Uzbekistan. -BSS





