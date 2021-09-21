Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Girls need to give more time at int’l level: Biplob

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

Bangladesh national women's football team's goalkeeping coach Biplob Bhattacharjee said the girls will have to give more time at the international level to see their performance as they are still apprentice in this stage.
"We've started the Asian Cup qualifying round with Jordan... It was a new experience for our girls in this beautiful atmosphere in Uzbekistan... Our girls are still apprentice in the senior level in international standard because apart from Sabina, most of the girls of the team are U-20... So, I
think our girls will have to give more times to play international matches in senior level," Biplob said through a video message today.
He said though the girls lost 0-5 to Jordan in the group opening match but they showed their class by playing positive football although the proceeding and tried their level best till at end of the match.
"The team conceded the goals due to the mistakes but they learned lesson from the match. The girls will have to play more international matches to correct the mistakes they did in the first match and they will have to give more time in international level," the goalkeeping coach added.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh women's football team completed their gym, active recovery and swimming session today ahead of their second group match against Islamic Republic of Iran scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Sept 22) at Bunyodkor Stadium in Uzbekistan.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Koeman calm about future as Barca coach
De Gea and Lingard star in Man Utd win
FIFA to consult national FAs on biennial World Cup plans Sept 30
AC Milan stalemate piles on misery for Juventus
Benzema strikes again as Real stun Valencia with late double
Icardi grabs late winner for PSG against Lyon as Messi makes home bow
Paralysed Kiwi cricket great Cairns faces 'greatest challenge'
Girls need to give more time at int’l level: Biplob


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft