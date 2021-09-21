National Youth Handball get inaugurated



The Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shameem, MP, inaugurating the National Youth Handball Championship (for under-17 boys and girls) releasing balloons on Monday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.

In the opening match, Bandarban outplayed Sunamganj by 32-11 goals when the winners led the first half by 18-01 goals.

In morning, Kushtia boys had a 31-16 win over Lalmonirhat when the winners led the first half by 15-08.

Chapainawabganj downed Mymensingh by 25-15 margin and led the first half by 13-05 goals. Jamalpur had celebrated a 31-27 win against Gopalganj when led the first half by 17-13 goals. Dhaka boys stunned Lalmonirhat by 33-08 goals who led the first half by 14-01 goals.

The boys' event is participated by the District Sports Association (DSA) from Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, Dhaka, Kushtia, Lalmonirhat, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Sunamganj and Bagerhat. Bandarban is the defending champion while Kushtia is the holding runner-up.

The girls' event which is scheduled for 24 to 26 September is participated by the DSA teams from Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Lalmonirhat and Dhaka. Jamalpur is the defending champion while Naogaon is the holding runner-up.

