Kohli unnerves Bangalore with captaincy bombshell

NEW DELHI, SEPT 20: Virat Kohli has "unsettled" his Royal Challengers Bangalore team by announcing that he will stand down as captain at the end of the Indian Premier League season, former top players said.

Kohli made public just hours before Bangalore's first game in the resumed IPL on Monday that he will be handing over the team leadership.

That came only days after telling India fans that he would be giving up as India's Twenty20 captain after the World Cup, which starts next month.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kohli's timing had surprised him and would not help Bangalore's quest for a first IPL title. Monday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates will be Kohli's 200th for Bangalore.

"If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament," Gambhir said on Star Sports. -AFP





