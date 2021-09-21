No official camp for Tigers at home ahead of T20 WC

Bangladesh national cricket team will start their practice camp in Oman for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

A BCB high up said, there will be no official camp for the team in the country but the players can individually train at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers will leave the country for Oman on October 3 and after a day of rest, they will take part in the practice session.

"There will be no official practice camp in Bangladesh but the players, who are in the World Cup squad can train individually at the stadium," BCB Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan said.

Bangladesh had played three T20 series in the last three months-a three-match away series to Zimbabwe and a five-match series against Australia and New Zealand at home.

They defeated Zimbabwe by 2-1 and secured a 4-1 and 3-2 series win respectively against Australia and New Zealand.

Those nine wins in 13 matches kept them in good stead even though there was huge criticism about the wicket at home where they beat Australia and New Zealand for the first time in this format.

The BCB however gave players and coaching staff a break after these three series and all the coaching staff are at their own country now. They will join the team straight in Oman.

Akram Khan informed that Bangladesh will play a practice game against Oman A team on October 8. They will play two official practice matches, organized by the ICC in between October 12 to 14 before gearing up for the World Cup.

Bangladesh however will play first round where they are drawn with Scotland, co-host Oman and Papua New Guinea. They will start their mission, taking on Scotland on October 17. If they qualify, they will be drawn with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and other team, qualifying from first round in Super 12s. -BSS







