Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:40 PM
ICC Women\'s World Cup Qualifier 2021

New rookies succeed Sanjida, Panna in Tigresses preliminary squad

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Sports Reporter

New rookies succeed Sanjida, Panna in Tigresses preliminary squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 20-member national women's preliminary squad on Sunday ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.
Two experienced cricketers Sanjida Islam and Panna Ghosh were dropped while Fariha Islam Trisha and Disha Biswas got their maiden calls.
Tigresses are out of action since March 2019 after the emergence of Covid-19 resulted outbreak across the country. Bangladesh men's side returned in cricketing activities this year and have play half a dozen international series so far but their women's counter parts are yet to begin though Bangladesh Emerging Women's team hosted South African Emerging Women for a five-match WODI series couple of months back.
The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 will take place in Zimbabwe between November 16 and December 5 this year before which Tigresses will engage in and against Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, which will be the first WODI since November 2019.
BCB however, is leaving no stone unturned as far to prepare their women's team ahead of the ICC World Cup qualifiers and has arranged a three-week long camp between September 21 and October 11.
Rumana and Co. will attend Fitness Assessment and Fielding Practice from September 21 to September 25 at BCB Academy Ground and Gym, SBNCS. Tigresses will fly to Sylhet on September 26 and will be tested for Covid-19. They will take part in training and play five 50-over matches at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The matches are slated for September 28, 30, October 4, 7 and 11.
The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be held in New Zealand in March and April where hosts White Ferns, Australia, England, South Africa and India will get three teams from the qualifier. Tigresses will get Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, USA, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Thailand in the qualifier round.

Bangladesh Women's Squad:
Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondol, Suraiya Azmin, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Sharmin Akter Supta, Puja Chakrabortty and Disha Biswas.


