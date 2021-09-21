DGHS ex-DG, 5 others named in charge sheet

The Anti-Corruption Com-mission (ACC) on Monday approved a charge sheet against six people including the former director-general of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in the Regent Hospital scam that had issued a fake Covid-19 certificate without having any license.

The graft watchdog approved the charge sheet against Azad and five others on Monday and it will be submitted to the court this week.

Five other accused are - Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim, former director (Hospitals and Clinics) Dr Aminul Hasan; Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Younus Ali; Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Shafiur Rahman and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam.

The name of the former DG of DGHS was not made accused in the case filed on September 22 last year.

ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case, also the investigative officer, accusing that the accused embezzled government funds in the name of coronavirus sample collection and treatment of the patient.

The accused transformed Regent Hospital into a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital without renewing its license and abused their power as they wanted to benefit by illegal means, according to the case statement.