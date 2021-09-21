Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Regent Hospital Scam

DGHS ex-DG, 5 others named in charge sheet

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Com-mission (ACC) on Monday approved a charge sheet against six people including the former director-general of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in the Regent Hospital scam that had issued a fake Covid-19 certificate without having any license.
The graft watchdog approved the charge sheet against Azad and five others on Monday and it will be submitted to the court this week.
Five other accused are - Regent Hospital chairman Shahed Karim, former director (Hospitals and Clinics) Dr Aminul Hasan; Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Younus Ali; Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Shafiur Rahman and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam.
The name of the former DG of DGHS was not made accused in the case filed on September 22 last year.
 ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case, also the investigative officer, accusing that the accused embezzled government funds in the name of coronavirus sample collection and treatment of the patient.
The accused transformed Regent Hospital into a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital without renewing its license and abused their power as they wanted to benefit by illegal means, according to the case statement.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DGHS ex-DG, 5 others named in charge sheet
Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work
Devotees pray at Nandankanon Budhdist Temple in Chattogram
DAP to be finalized by Dec: LGRD Minister
40 BNP leaders, activists accused in hartal violence cases of 2015
Final decision on IP TV registration on Sept 22: Hasan
No bar to appointment of 1,650 agri-officers: SC
Pran Gopal elected unopposed


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft