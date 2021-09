No bar to appointment of 1,650 agri-officers: SC

DAP to be finalized by Dec: LGRD Minister

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Devotees pray at Nandankanon Budhdist Temple in Chattogram city on the occasion of Modhu Purnima on Monday. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]