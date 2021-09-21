DAP to be finalized by Dec: LGRD Minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam on Monday assured that the new Detailed Area Plan (DAP) was expected to be finalized by December this year.

"New DAP is expected to be finalized by December. There will be no scope to build high-rise buildings in Dhaka like other beautiful cities in the world as many buildings have already been built in an unplanned way to ensure accommodation of about 2 crore people," he said.

"We can't ask people to leave Dhaka forcibly. That's why we are expanding civic amenities to the urban areas," the minister said this while speaking at the 'BSRF Dialogue' organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.

He also assured that the number of dengue cases would decline within a month.

Many people had left Dhaka for a long time due to lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 and Eid vacation. During this period, Aedes mosquitoes bred in stagnant water in the houses and under-construction buildings, leading to dengue outbreak. But the situation will improve within one month, he added in response to a question.

The government took planed initiative in controlling mosquitoes in 2019 and 2020. As a result, the country witnessed 1,405 dengue cases as some steps were taken.

"We witnessed rise in deaths and cases in 2021. The main reason behind the outbreak is climate change," the minister added.

Citing the dengue outbreak in different countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines, he said Bangladesh's dengue situation is much better than those countries.

"Many children died of dengue and many people lost their relatives this year. It's unfortunate. We don't want to lose a single life and we'll take steps from this years' experience," he assured.

Referring to the foreign tour of Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor during dengue outbreak, Tajul Islam said the DSCC mayor went abroad due to family problem and 'he had informed me about it'.









