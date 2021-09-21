Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DAP to be finalized by Dec: LGRD Minister

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam on Monday assured that the new Detailed Area Plan (DAP) was expected to be finalized by December this year.
"New DAP is expected to be finalized by December. There will be no scope to build high-rise buildings in Dhaka like other beautiful cities in the world as many buildings have already been built in an unplanned way to ensure accommodation of about 2 crore people," he said.
"We can't ask people to leave Dhaka forcibly. That's why we are expanding civic amenities to the urban areas," the minister said this while speaking at the 'BSRF Dialogue' organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.
He also assured that the number of dengue cases would decline within a month.
Many people had left Dhaka for a long time due to lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 and Eid vacation. During this period, Aedes mosquitoes bred in stagnant water in the houses and under-construction buildings, leading to dengue outbreak. But the situation will improve within one month, he added in response to a question.
 The government took planed initiative in controlling mosquitoes in 2019 and 2020. As a result, the country witnessed 1,405 dengue cases as some steps were taken.
"We witnessed rise in deaths and cases in 2021. The main reason behind the outbreak is climate change," the minister added.
Citing the dengue outbreak in different countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines, he said Bangladesh's dengue situation is much better than those countries.
"Many children died of dengue and many people lost their relatives this year. It's unfortunate. We don't want to lose a single life and we'll take steps from this years' experience," he assured.
Referring to the foreign tour of Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor during dengue outbreak, Tajul Islam said the DSCC mayor went abroad due to family problem and 'he had informed me about it'.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DGHS ex-DG, 5 others named in charge sheet
Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work
Devotees pray at Nandankanon Budhdist Temple in Chattogram
DAP to be finalized by Dec: LGRD Minister
40 BNP leaders, activists accused in hartal violence cases of 2015
Final decision on IP TV registration on Sept 22: Hasan
No bar to appointment of 1,650 agri-officers: SC
Pran Gopal elected unopposed


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft