40 BNP leaders, activists accused in hartal violence cases of 2015

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 40 leaders and activists of BNP including Amanullah Aman and Barkat Ullah Bulu in two separate cases filed under Special Powers' Act and Explosives Substance Act.

Judge Fatima Kanika of Special Tribunal-6 in Dhaka farmed charges and fixed October 29 to start the trial.

The case statement is that leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat took position in front of National Bank on the Rampura DIT Road on February 3 in 2015, during a nation-wide hartal called by the party. They threw petrol bombs on a passenger bus, injuring one seriously. They also threw brick chips on the on duty police. Rampura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Babul Sharif filed the two cases on that day. Detective Branch SI Ashraful Alam submitted charge sheet accusing the 41 BNP men on December 13 in 2017. Among the accused Shafiul Bari died.







