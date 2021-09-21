Video
Final decision on IP TV registration on Sept 22: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

BTRC is shutting down 59 IP TVs. But in response to the question of what initiative the government is taking about the YouTube-based news channels.  
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is responsible for registering IP TV. But they get domain allocation from BTRC. The question is how they got the domain allocation. I think one has to be extremely careful from now on before allocating a domain.
He was responding to a question from reporters at the unveiling ceremony of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum's (BSRF) 'BSRF Message' at the Information Ministry's conference room at the Secretariat on Monday.
He said a tripartite meeting would be held on September 22 with the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. "I will take the final decision in that meeting; we have to be very careful now in allocating domains."
Hasan Mahmud further said, "We are investigating. The court also has a directive in this regard. So, in light of all this we have started taking action against online and IPTV, it will continue."
President of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum Tapan Biswas and General Secretary Masudul Haque and other leaders of the forum were present on the occasion.


