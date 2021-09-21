Video
No bar to appointment of 1,650 agri-officers: SC

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a High Court (HC) verdict that dismissed 20 rules declaring legal of the appointments of 1,650 sub assistant agriculture officers.
As a result, there is no legal bar for 1,650 sub assistant agriculture officers to joining their services, said the state lawyer.
After hearing on a petition filed by the writ petitioners challenging the HC verdict, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain dismissed the petition.
Senior lawyer Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud appeared for the writ petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney General Seikh Mohammad Morshed represented the state.
Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed said the writ petitioners can move a leave to appeal after receiving its certified copy.
On September 16, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil rejected 20 writ petitions filed challenging the legality of the government action to recruit the 1,650 officers last year.
On February 17 in 2021, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued a status quo for 30 days on recruitments of 1,650 sub assistant agriculture officers.
Besides, the court also issued the rule following a writ petition collectively filed by 33 candidates, who passed the written test but could not pass the recruitment tests, seeking its order on the respondents to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in applying quota system in the appointment process and republish the exam results.
A circular was issued on January 23 in 2018 for recruiting 1,650 sub-assistant agriculture officers.
The preliminary and written tests for the recruitment were held on August 2 in 2018 and September 13 in 2018 and the viva voce was held for 24 days between December 18 in 2018 and January 14 last year.
The authorities concerned published the final results on January 17 last year just two days after concluding the oral tests without applying the quota system.


