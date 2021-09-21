Pran Gopal elected unopposed

CUMILLA, Sept 20: Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the ruling Awami League (AL) nominee has been declared the winner unopposed in Cumilla-7 (Chandina) by-polls.

Cumilla Regional Election Officer Md. Dulal Talukder issued a notification in this regard today (Monday).

"Dr Pran Gopal has been declared 'winner' as Sunday, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers, two out of the three candidates withdrew their nomination papers," he said.

The by-polls was scheduled to be held on 7 October. -BSS







