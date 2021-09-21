2,080 tonnes of hilsa to go to India on eve of Durga Puja

The government has given permission 52 companies to export 2,080 tonnes of hilsa to India on the eve of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

The information was given in a letter signed by Tania Islam, Deputy Secretary, Export-2 Branch, Ministry of Commerce, on Monday.

The letter said that on the occasion of Durga Puja, 52 companies were given conditional permission to export hilsa to India after scrutinizing the applications.

Earlier, in 2019, on the occasion of Durga Puja, 500 tonnes of hilsa was exported to India. Last year, 1,475 tonnes was exported to the country.

Sources said that various preparations are underway including quarantine order for export of hilsa. This fish will be exported from next week.

Export of hilsa has remained banned since 2012 as the government has included the fish in the list of export-restricted item.

The special permission for exporting hilsa to India on the eve of Durga Puja has increased more than four times in terms of quantity in the last three years. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that intially, we have allowed 52 exporters to send 2,080 tonnes of hilsa to India as a token of good gesture ahead of the Durga Puja this year.

He said some 110 exporters had sought permission for hilsa export and the ministry initially allowed 52 exporters and few more exporters might get approval after their applications and other documents are scrutinised.








