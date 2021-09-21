

Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO

In his new role, Md. Mehedi Hasan will be responsible for continuing the market expansion and trust-building among the customers.

He joined Beximco LPG in 2016 as a DGM and later started leading the Sales and Marketing function as General Manager from 2018. With his auspicious leadership and vast field exposure, he secured a position for Beximco LPG, only in four years, in a highly competitive market.

Earlier, Mehedi started his career in 2005 with Unilever Bangladesh Limited. In his 11 years of span in Unilever Bangladesh Limited Mehedi gained experience in Sales, Trade Development, Merchandising and Channel Development while working in different tiers of Customer Development Function.

Academically, Mehedi completed his graduation and post-graduation from the Department of Public Administration, Dhaka University.





Md. Mehedi Hasan has been promoted as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Beximco LPG.In his new role, Md. Mehedi Hasan will be responsible for continuing the market expansion and trust-building among the customers.He joined Beximco LPG in 2016 as a DGM and later started leading the Sales and Marketing function as General Manager from 2018. With his auspicious leadership and vast field exposure, he secured a position for Beximco LPG, only in four years, in a highly competitive market.Earlier, Mehedi started his career in 2005 with Unilever Bangladesh Limited. In his 11 years of span in Unilever Bangladesh Limited Mehedi gained experience in Sales, Trade Development, Merchandising and Channel Development while working in different tiers of Customer Development Function.Academically, Mehedi completed his graduation and post-graduation from the Department of Public Administration, Dhaka University.