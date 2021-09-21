Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO

Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO

Md. Mehedi Hasan has been promoted as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Beximco LPG.
In his new role, Md. Mehedi Hasan will be responsible for continuing the market expansion and trust-building among the customers.
He joined Beximco LPG in 2016 as a DGM and later started leading the Sales and Marketing function as General Manager from 2018. With his auspicious leadership and vast field exposure, he secured a position for Beximco LPG, only in four years, in a highly competitive market.
Earlier, Mehedi started his career in 2005 with Unilever Bangladesh Limited. In his 11 years of span in Unilever Bangladesh Limited Mehedi gained experience in Sales, Trade Development, Merchandising and Channel Development while working in different tiers of Customer Development Function.
Academically, Mehedi completed his graduation and post-graduation from the Department of Public Administration, Dhaka University.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
bdtickets offering exclusive offer for bKash, upay, IBBL Cellfin users
Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO
Central bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
Bangladesh-India rail project moving at snail’s pace
PBIL becomes issue manager for Union Bank IPO
BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  
FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair
New Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft