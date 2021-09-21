Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) made it clear in a statement on Sunday that it has only approved the IP based data services (Streaming Service, IP-TV, Video-on-Demand) for the licensed ISPs.
Noting that the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of broadcasting contents, aired on televisions, using the Internet Protocol Network, the statement said ISP operators approved by the BTRC for IPTV service could show the broadcasts of satellite TV channels approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting only to their subscribers through the Internet.
But required contract or approval must be taken from the concerned institutions for the promotion of each channel or program or content, it added.
 It said it has been recently noticed that some unscrupulous operators are      illegally displaying IPTV to the public buying domains or through Facebook or YouTube channels, which are not legally approved, the statement said.
 Such broadcasting without approval is "immoral and violate the Telecommunications Act", the statement said, adding BTRC has already stopped 59 unregistered illegal IPTV. The statement however said ISPs licensed by the BTRC for the IP based data services are not involved in such (illegal) activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
bdtickets offering exclusive offer for bKash, upay, IBBL Cellfin users
Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO
Central bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
Bangladesh-India rail project moving at snail’s pace
PBIL becomes issue manager for Union Bank IPO
BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  
FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair
New Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft