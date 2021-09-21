BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  

The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) made it clear in a statement on Sunday that it has only approved the IP based data services (Streaming Service, IP-TV, Video-on-Demand) for the licensed ISPs.

Noting that the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is the process of broadcasting contents, aired on televisions, using the Internet Protocol Network, the statement said ISP operators approved by the BTRC for IPTV service could show the broadcasts of satellite TV channels approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting only to their subscribers through the Internet.

But required contract or approval must be taken from the concerned institutions for the promotion of each channel or program or content, it added.

It said it has been recently noticed that some unscrupulous operators are illegally displaying IPTV to the public buying domains or through Facebook or YouTube channels, which are not legally approved, the statement said.

Such broadcasting without approval is "immoral and violate the Telecommunications Act", the statement said, adding BTRC has already stopped 59 unregistered illegal IPTV. The statement however said ISPs licensed by the BTRC for the IP based data services are not involved in such (illegal) activities.



