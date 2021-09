FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair along with Deputy Managing Directors Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah and other senior officials, inaugurating the relocated Bahaddarhat branch to FSIBL at Toyoba Market (1st and 2nd Floor), Chattogram recently through video conference. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.