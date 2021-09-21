

SIBL inks deal with SME Foundation

An agreement was signed between SIBL and SME Foundation to disburse SME investment under the second phase of incentive package announced by Prime Minister. Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation and Md. Tajul Islam, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of SIBL, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organization at the event organised by SME Foundation recently, says a press release.Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, State Minister of Industries, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, MP, State Minister of ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, and Secretary of Ministry of Industries,Zakia Sultana were also present at the event.Professor Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation presided over the programme.