

NRBC Bank disburses CMSME loan at 4pc

Customers will get loan amount ranging from Tk.1 lakh to Tk. 50 lakh. Bank will disburse the loans to customers from Fund of Tk 200 crore formulated by SME Foundation. Women entrepreneurs will get this loan as priority basis.

NRBC Bank Ltd and SME Foundation have joined hands to help the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) recover from the pandemic impact.

An agreement signing ceremony took place in this regard on Sunday in presence of Planning Minister M A Mannan MP, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, SME Foundation Chairman Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, SME Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, high officials of different banks and NBFIs.

Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank Golam Awlia spoke at the signing ceremony and signed the agreement on behalf of the bank.







