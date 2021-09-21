Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dabur launches their new hair oil

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Business Desk

Dabur launches their new hair oil

Dabur launches their new hair oil

Dabur has launched a new hair oil brand named Dabur Gold Beliphool Coconut Hair Oil in its' Annual Business Meet-2021 held recently at a hotel in Dhaka, says a press release.
Actress Puja Cherry unveiled the product along with BK Das, The Country Director of Dabur Bangladesh, Talat Rahim, Head of Marketing, and Abu Obaida Imon, Group Product Manager in presence of other employees and guests.
BK Das said in his speech, "Bangladeshi girls are moving forward in the workplace and establishing themselves in society too. Dabur Gold Beliphool Coconut Hair Oil has been brought to the market to be their companion in the journey."
Talat Rahim said, 'Bangladeshi girls are now much more active than before. So the use of hair oil is also changing. The use of light oil, as opposed to heavy oil like coconut oil, is increasing. That's why Dabur has brought Gold Beliphool Coconut Hair Oil in the market.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
bdtickets offering exclusive offer for bKash, upay, IBBL Cellfin users
Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO
Central bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
Bangladesh-India rail project moving at snail’s pace
PBIL becomes issue manager for Union Bank IPO
BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  
FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair
New Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft