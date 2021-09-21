

Dabur launches their new hair oil

Actress Puja Cherry unveiled the product along with BK Das, The Country Director of Dabur Bangladesh, Talat Rahim, Head of Marketing, and Abu Obaida Imon, Group Product Manager in presence of other employees and guests.

BK Das said in his speech, "Bangladeshi girls are moving forward in the workplace and establishing themselves in society too. Dabur Gold Beliphool Coconut Hair Oil has been brought to the market to be their companion in the journey."

Talat Rahim said, 'Bangladeshi girls are now much more active than before. So the use of hair oil is also changing. The use of light oil, as opposed to heavy oil like coconut oil, is increasing. That's why Dabur has brought Gold Beliphool Coconut Hair Oil in the market.'











