

ERF gets late journo Faruque’s archives from family

Late Zahiduzzaman Faruque's son Mohiuzzaman Faruque along with his wife Farhana Khan handed over the budgetary documents and books to ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy and its General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam at a simple ceremony at the ERF Library situated at its ERF office in the capital's Purana Paltan area on Sunday.

Former ERF Presidents and some senior ERF members were present on the occasion, said a press release here.

Late Zahiduzzaman Faruque had worked as an economic journalist for over four decades while his hobby was to keep budget documents, other economy nrelated books and various data and information under his collection. He started keeping those documents from 1968 under his collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohiuzzaman Faruque said, "The passion and also the profession of my father was journalism as well as to do research and writings on the various aspects of economy. In his long career, he kept budgetary documents, various economy related books, data and information under his collection. The purpose of handing over these books and documents is to ensure proper utilization of those."

ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy said that late Zahiduzzaman Faruque had worked throughout his entire life to spread economic journalism in Bangladesh. "For this, he had collected various types of documents on economy which will help in economic journalism in future."

BSS adds: ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam said a separate corner would be set up at the ERF Library after the name of Zahiduzzaman Faruque where all documents and books kept earlier in his collection would be showcased.

Apart from the journalists, economists, researchers and others will be able to use these documents, he added.

Earlier on August 19, Zahiduzzaman Faruque died of cancer at his residence in the capital.







