Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Home Business

Samsung launches two foldable smartphones

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung launched two foldables smarphones of its latest models- the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G having extraordinary innovation techniques.
With the launch Samsung has reached yet another milestone, causing an overwhelming response from fans on both online and physical platforms, says a press release.
Since the launch of the two devices, Samsung's breakthrough foldable technology has resulted in the company's online traffic increasing by three times. To cater to the consumers' growing interest and tremendous response, Samsung has positioned demo devices of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G across all Samsung stores of the country.                                                   
Built with industry-leading innovations and craftsmanship features, both the devices are premium and exclusive foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 offer users unique ways to watch, work, and play coupled with flagship technology that Samsung fans have come to love over the many years. Smartphone users will now get the opportunity to experience all the exclusive features hands-on before placing the order!
Samsung opened its new chapter of foldable innovation with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, with the preorders spiraling upwards instantly. The company's new initiative to make demo devices available for customers will allow them to experience the features before finalizing the order. Customers can place orders for the two devices at www.samsung.com
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "At Samsung, we always prioritize innovation and improvisation according to the consumers' convenience. Our two latest models, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G, have been doing extremely well on preorders. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G was sold out within 24 hours of launching preorders, which began on September 1, 2021, in Bangladesh.
"We have received an overwhelming response on the two foldables; hence, we have deployed demo devices at all Samsung brand stores to ensure a convenient buying experience for the customers. We believe that this initiative will help people achieve their life goals conveniently."


