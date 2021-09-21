Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz relaunches dMart to deliver improved services to customers

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh https://www.daraz.com.bd/, the country's leading e-commerce platform, relaunches dMart again today (Tuesday), to give special opportunities to customers to grab their required daily essentials conveniently without leaving their homes.
dMart will consist of a wide range of (household essentials like groceries, baby care & beauty products) with amazing discounts & offers says a press release.  
Daraz has revamped its online supermarket channel, based on extensive research on customers' purchase behavior. dMart now offers an intuitive & convenient - planned buying solution for customers; without them having to worry about leaving the comfort of their homes.
The brand partners of the campaign are Pusti, Mozammel, Huggies, Unilever, Marico, Godrej, Dettol, Dabur, and Rupchanda. Customers can avail the best offers & discounts from the brand partners, along with thousands of other options available on dMart during the relaunch campaign.  On top of that, customers can avail 5% additional discounts up to BDT 300, on minimum purchase of BDT 1,000. Customers can also use VISA Card as their payment method to avail 10% discount upto BDT 1,000. Daraz is providing convenient home delivery across the country with a fee of BDT 45 only. In Dhaka & Chattogram metro areas, Daraz now offers the option for Express Deliveries; where orders placed within 5pm will be delivered within the next day.
Equipped with a Dynamic Channel Homepage, Daraz is allowing customers to browse available products according to the current location or the previously saved delivery address. Customers can also select the location from the "City Selector" on the dMart homepage.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said,"" Daraz is continuously innovating new business solutions & features on the App, to make it easier & intuitive for our customers to shop online. The relaunch of dMart with its new basket building features will enable people from across the country to purchase their monthly essentials online. We aim to become a part of our customers' everyday lives!"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
bdtickets offering exclusive offer for bKash, upay, IBBL Cellfin users
Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO
Central bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
Bangladesh-India rail project moving at snail’s pace
PBIL becomes issue manager for Union Bank IPO
BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  
FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair
New Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft