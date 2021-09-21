Daraz relaunches dMart to deliver improved services to customers

Daraz Bangladesh https://www.daraz.com.bd/, the country's leading e-commerce platform, relaunches dMart again today (Tuesday), to give special opportunities to customers to grab their required daily essentials conveniently without leaving their homes.

dMart will consist of a wide range of (household essentials like groceries, baby care & beauty products) with amazing discounts & offers says a press release.

Daraz has revamped its online supermarket channel, based on extensive research on customers' purchase behavior. dMart now offers an intuitive & convenient - planned buying solution for customers; without them having to worry about leaving the comfort of their homes.

The brand partners of the campaign are Pusti, Mozammel, Huggies, Unilever, Marico, Godrej, Dettol, Dabur, and Rupchanda. Customers can avail the best offers & discounts from the brand partners, along with thousands of other options available on dMart during the relaunch campaign. On top of that, customers can avail 5% additional discounts up to BDT 300, on minimum purchase of BDT 1,000. Customers can also use VISA Card as their payment method to avail 10% discount upto BDT 1,000. Daraz is providing convenient home delivery across the country with a fee of BDT 45 only. In Dhaka & Chattogram metro areas, Daraz now offers the option for Express Deliveries; where orders placed within 5pm will be delivered within the next day.

Equipped with a Dynamic Channel Homepage, Daraz is allowing customers to browse available products according to the current location or the previously saved delivery address. Customers can also select the location from the "City Selector" on the dMart homepage.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said,"" Daraz is continuously innovating new business solutions & features on the App, to make it easier & intuitive for our customers to shop online. The relaunch of dMart with its new basket building features will enable people from across the country to purchase their monthly essentials online. We aim to become a part of our customers' everyday lives!"





