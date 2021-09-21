Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen urges to raise debt limit to avoid US financial crisis

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Yellen urges to raise debt limit to avoid US financial crisis

Yellen urges to raise debt limit to avoid US financial crisis

WASHINGTON, Sept 20: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial crisis."
In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen points out that the United States has always raised the debt ceiling before exceeding its limit.
"The US has never defaulted. Not once."
"Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," Yellen wrote.
"Default could trigger a spike in interest rates, a steep drop in stock prices and other financial turmoil."
The debt ceiling, which only Congress can increase, came back into force on August 1 after it had been suspended for two years.
It prohibits the United States from borrowing more than the current $28.4 trillion limit if not raised.
The issue is a regular topic of partisan rancor in Washington. The debt ceiling has been raised about 80 times since the 1960s.
Last week, the Treasury said the United States was set to run out of money sometime in October.
In her editorial, Yellen spelled out a list of potential financial catastrophes that could befall the country if it did not raise the debt limit and could not meet its existing financial deadlines.
"In a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash," she warned.
"Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security checks for a time. Troops could go unpaid."
"We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said.
Yellen recalled the 2011 debt crisis, "debt-limit brinkmanship pushed America to the edge of crisis."
The Obama-era debt debate impasse saw the country come the closest it had ever been to defaulting.
In the aftermath, debt rating organization Standard and Poor's degraded the United States' debt rating to "AAA" and sent shockwaves through the markets.
Yellen said acting sooner rather than later could avoid a repeat of the worst outcomes of 2011.
"Time is money here, potentially billions of dollars," Yellen wrote.
"Neither delay nor default is tolerable," she said.
"The past 17 months have tested our nation's economic strength. We are just now emerging from crisis. We must not plunge ourselves back into an entirely avoidable one."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
bdtickets offering exclusive offer for bKash, upay, IBBL Cellfin users
Beximco LPG gets Mehedi Hasan as new CMO
Central bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
Bangladesh-India rail project moving at snail’s pace
PBIL becomes issue manager for Union Bank IPO
BTRC approval required to run ISPs on satellite channel  
FSIBL Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair
New Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank


Latest News
India to start home season with New Zealand series
Prince Andrew is served sexual assault lawsuit in US
Biman to resume Dhaka-New York flights soon: Momen
Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury departs
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Derailment halts train services of Dhaka with Chattogram
One killed, 20 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Tangail
7-day remand for Evaly CEO, chairman sought
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Five more die at RMCH COVID unit
Most Read News
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week
Bangladesh needs Africa in Rohingya crisis solution
PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister
Boris bets on Biden…but beware of Beijing
Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
State intervention in industrial relations
National Youth Handball rolls today
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft