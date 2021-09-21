Video
World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

Sept 20: World shares and US futures fell Monday after Wall Street ended last week with another decline.
Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong's benchmark sank 3.3%.
Investors are watching to see whether the Federal Reserve will take any action to address the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.
Worries are mounting, also, about the U.S. debt ceiling. House Democrats said Friday they planned to move this week to suspend the cap on the government's borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate.
Germany's DAX dropped 2.1% to 25,163.25 and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 2.3% to 6,419.61. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.4% to 6,866.39.
The future for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% while the contract for the Dow industrials gave up 1.3%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.34% from 1.38% on Friday.    -AP


