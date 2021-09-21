Video
UK govt holds emergency meeting over gas prices

Published : Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Sept 20: The UK government held an emergency meeting with energy and consumer groups on Monday as the country experiences record gas prices that threaten households with huge bills and suppliers' futures.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure over the prospect of consumers being hit by surging power bills this coming winter and the possibility of more small British energy firms collapsing from higher costs.
Faced with a fast-moving situation, Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was holding a roundtable with the energy industry and consumer groups.
Speaking during a visit to the United States, Johnson said "people should be reassured in the sense that yes there are a lot of short-term problems not just in our country... but around the world caused by gas supplies and shortages of all kinds".
"We've got to try and fix it as fast as we can, make sure we have the supplies we want, make sure we don't allow the companies we rely on to go under. We'll have to do everything we can," British media reported him as also saying.
Prices of natural gas in Britain have hit record highs, also after a fire knocked out a vital point connecting the country's power grid to France.    -AFP


