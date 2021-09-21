Bangabandhu Education Insurance to be run thru school banking

The financial transactions of the 'Bangabandhu Education Insurance' will be done through the school banking account of the students and there will be no service charge for the transaction.

"The implementation of the 'Bangabandhu Education Insurance' has started with the overall cooperation of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) showing respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the 'Mujib Year'. In this case, the Jiban Bima Corporation will act as the insurer," as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued on Sunday.

The government will introduce 'Bangabandhu Education Insurance'

for the welfare of

the students of the

country. -BSS



